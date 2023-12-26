Mumbai: Indian Navy Set To Induct Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer INS Imphal On Dec 26 | Twitter

The latest warship indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Limited, INS Imphal, will be formally inducted into the Indian Navy on Tuesday by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

3rd of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class stealth guided missile destroyer

The third of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class stealth guided missile destroyer is the first frontline warship that has been named after a city in the northeastern region. The stealth destroyer was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20, 2023 after completing rigorous and comprehensive trials in the harbour and at sea.

While we keep downsizing our navy, India appears to be doing the heavy lifting for all. This is footage of an #IndianNavy destroyer called #INSImphal. While they confront China, we won't have a navy left due to budget cuts to support our allies & partners overseas! @alessionaval pic.twitter.com/eHoMrLzptF — Ethan Hughes (@EthanHughe10260) December 25, 2023

“Imphal is the first indigenous warship to successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile last month before commissioning of the vessel for induction into the Indian Navy. The ship demonstrates Indian Navy thrust on combat effectiveness and confidence in its cutting-edge indigenous weapons and platforms,” said Indian Navy spokesperson.

Imphal measures 163m in length, displacing 7,400 tons and with 75% indigenous content is regarded as one of the most potent warships constructed in India.

INS Imphal - features

INS Imphal is a formidable moving fortress at sea capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots and is packed with sophisticated ‘state of the art’ weapons and sensors such as surface to surface missile and surface to air missiles. The warship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship. The ship’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and ASW helicopters.

“The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions and has a high degree of automation and stealth features further enhancing her combat capability and survivability,” explained the naval spokesperson.

Some of the major indigenised equipment/system on board Imphal include the indigenous medium range surface to air missiles, surface to surface missiles, torpedo tubes, anti-submarine rocket launchers, super rapid gun mount, besides combat management system, integrated platform management system, automated power management system, foldable hangar doors, Helo Traversing system, close-in weapon system and bow mounted sonar.

Imphal has already set records

Imphal has already set records for the time taken to build the stealth destroyer and her sea trials are the shortest for any indigenous destroyer.

While the keel was laid in May 2017, the ship launched into water in April 2019 and sailed out for her maiden sea trials in April 2023 to complete a comprehensive schedule of trials, both in the harbour and at sea, leading up to its delivery on 20 October 2023 within a record time frame of six months – the fastest for a ship of its size.

Imphal has the unique distinction of being the largest and the most advanced destroyer to be ever named after a city from the North-east and befits the tribute to Manipur’s sacrifices and contributions in India’s freedom struggle.