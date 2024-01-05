Indian Navy BTech 2024 Application Process Begins On Jan 6 At joinindiannavy.gov.in

Pixabay (Representational Pic)

In a recent announcement, the Indian Navy has kickstarted the application process for its coveted four-year BTech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for the Executive & Technical branches. This presents a golden opportunity for both unmarried male and female candidates aspiring to serve in the esteemed Indian Navy. Here are the key details you need to know:

Indian Navy BTech 2024 Recruitment Highlights:

Application Period:

Commencing on January 6, 2024.

Deadline for submission is January 20, 2024.

Applications accepted through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Vacancy Details:

Aimed at filling 35 vacancies in the Executive and Technical branches.

Educational Qualification:

Senior secondary examination (10+2 Pattern) or equivalent required.

Minimum 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM).

At least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Selection Process:

Shortlisting based on JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2023.

Candidates must fill out their rank as per the Common Rank List in the application.

SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates scheduled at Bangalore, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam from March 2024 onwards.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be born between January 2, 2005, and July 1, 2007.

This recruitment drive presents a golden opportunity for unmarried male and female candidates aspiring to pursue a four-year BTech degree course with the esteemed Indian Navy. Prospective applicants are encouraged to carefully adhere to the stipulated eligibility criteria and timelines for a successful application process.