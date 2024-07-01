Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2024 Released; Check Details Here! | Representative Image

The SSR and MR admit cards for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) have been released by the Indian Navy. The admit cards for registered candidates who meet the exam eligibility requirements can be downloaded from the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in.

The Agniveer SSR exam is planned to take place between July 9 and July 11. The dates of the MR exam are scheduled for July 12 to July 15. It will be necessary for students to use their login credentials to access the given link. To log in and download their admit cards, candidates must enter their date of birth, application number, and roll number.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.