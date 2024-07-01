NEET 2024 Re-exam Result: Number Of Toppers Drops From 67 To 61

Five out of the six candidates who originally scored 720/720 maintained scores above 680 in the retest | Representative Image

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2024 re-exam result, with a significant drop in the number of perfect scorers. None of the 813 candidates who appeared for the re-exam achieved a perfect score of 720/720, resulting in a decrease in the number of AIR 1 rankers from 67 to 61.

According to reports, five out of the six candidates who originally scored 720/720 maintained scores above 680 in the retest. The NEET 2024 re-exam was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who received compensatory marks in the original exam held on May 5, 2024. However, only 813 candidates appeared for the re-exam, while 750 students skipped the re-test.

Candidates can access and download the revised NEET 2024 result on the official website at (link unavailable). The NEET 2024 re-test was conducted in seven exam centres across Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh.

Here are the statistics:

- Chandigarh: 2 eligible candidates, 2 absent, 0 appeared

- Chhattisgarh: 602 eligible candidates, 311 absent, 291 appeared

- Gujarat: 1 eligible candidate, 0 absent, 1 appeared

- Haryana: 494 eligible candidates, 207 absent, 287 appeared

- Meghalaya: 464 eligible candidates, 230 absent, 234 appeared

For candidates who skipped the NEET re-test 2024, their original scores secured before the addition of grace marks will be considered final.