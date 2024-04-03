Indian Merchant Navy Recruitment 2024: Application Begins At sealanemaritime.in

Indian Navy | Representational Image

The Indian Merchant Navy released the notification for the application for a number of departments. The recruiting drive is currently available for the roles of Deck Rating, Engine Rating, Sea Man, and Cook, per the official statement. Interested parties may apply for these jobs using the https://sealanemaritime.in online application site.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 30, 2024. Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process before the deadline.

Eligibility Criteria:

All candidates must possess pass certificates for grades 10 and 12 from an accredited board or school.

17.5 years is the minimum age requirement, and 27 years is the maximum age restriction.

The calculation of age will begin on April 30, 2024.

In addition, SC/ST candidates are eligible for an age reduction under government regulations.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 via online mode.

How to apply:

Visit the official website, sealanemaritime.in.

Click on Indian Merchant Navy Recruitment 2024 link

Enter your personal details and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fees

Submit the form.

The recruitment drive of the Indian Merchant Navy provides opportunities for qualified applicants to join various departments. Aspiring candidates should carefully read the eligibility requirements, apply before the deadline, and get ready for the upcoming hiring procedure.