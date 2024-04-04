Indian Merchant Navy Hiring For 4000 Posts, Check Details, Eligibility Criteria | Representative Image

The Indian Merchant Navy has released its recruiting notice for 2024, covering 4000 positions across multiple sectors within the merchant navy.

The notification for the positions of Deck Rating, Engine Rating, Seaman, Electrician, Welder/Helper, Mess Boy, and Cook has been made public by the Indian Merchant Navy. The official website, sealanemaritime.in, has posted the job posting.

According to the most recent official announcement, candidates may submit their online applications by April 30, 2024, with the application process opening on March 11, 2024. Before applying, candidates are urged to thoroughly review the recruitment announcement to make sure they qualify for the position.

Check the number of vacancies for each post below:

Deck Rating - 721

Engine Rating - 236

Seaman - 1432

Electrician - 408

Welder/Helper - 78

Mess Boy - 922

Cook - 203

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be a minimum of 17.5 years of age and maximum of 27 years. Only those candidates are encouraged to apply who fall under this age bracket. It is also required for the candidates to at least be 10th/12th pass in order to be eligible for the job.

Click on the link below to read the notification:

Indian Merchant Navy Recruitment PDF