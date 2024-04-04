Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Starts Registration For SSE Mains Exam, Apply Now! | Representative Image

The State Service Exam (SSE) mains 2023 registration procedure has been opened by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Those who passed the preliminary test for the CGPSC SSE 2023 can now apply for the main exam via the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.



The primary exam application window will be open till May 2. Additionally, from May 3 to May 7, there will be a five-day window for corrections to the CGPSC SSE mains application form. It's crucial to remember that applicants can only make free corrections on one occasion. All corrections will be prohibited after May 7. The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 242 positions through the SSE 2023.

Application Fees

The official announcement indicates that in order to take part in the main exam, students from states other than Chhattisgarh must pay a registration fee of Rs 400. Additionally, the CGPSC SSE mains test admit card will be distributed by the commission 10 days prior to the exam day.

Candidates can pay the fees with a credit card, debit card, online banking, or UPI.

How to register?

Candidates must log in with their login information, including their registration number and password, in order to download the admission card.

1) Go to psc.cg.gov.in, the official CGPSC website.



2) Find the SSE Mains 2023 application link on the homepage and click on it.



3) Enter your login information.



4) Fill up the CGPSC SSE 2023 application, send it in with the required payment, and hit submit.



5) For future use, download a copy of the application.





The directions offered should be followed by candidates to ensure they have scanned copies of their signature and photo ready.

The preliminary test for the CGPSC SSE was held on February 11. The candidates who perform well on the main exam, preliminary exam, and physical eligibility test (PET) will be chosen in the end. Depending on the particular requirements of the position, the PET requirements may change.