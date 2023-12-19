Indian Institute of Science Announces GATE 2024 Admit Card Release Date

Indian Institute Of Science Bengaluru |

The release date for the admission card of the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2024 has been announced by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. On January 3, candidates can access their GATE admit card 2024 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

To download the admit card, applicants should have their login credentials, such as enrollment ID and password, ready. The GATE 2024 admission card will contain candidate information and the address of the exam center.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the details on their GATE admit card 2024 to ensure accuracy and acceptability. No candidate will be allowed to take the GATE exam at the testing location without proper verification of their admit card.

About GATE 2024, the exam will be conducted online by IISc Bangalore on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, across various Indian cities. The exam will have two shifts at IISc Bangalore, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, with a duration of three hours.

To download the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the homepage link labeled "GATE 2024 admit card."

Enter login information, including password and enrollment ID.

The GATE admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download and print their GATE 2024 admission card for future reference.