 CLAT 2024 Result: 6 Students Of Law Prep Lucknow Make It To NLSIU Bangalore's First List
CLAT 2024 Result: 6 Students Of Law Prep Lucknow Make It To NLSIU Bangalore's First List

Law Prep tutorial has given AIR 1 Jai Bohra from its Jodhpur Centre, Nitin Rakesh, Director Law Prep Lucknow added that his students gave a milestone performance.

Updated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Lucknow: Law Prep Lucknow students have out-performed in the city in CLAT 2024 this year. The result was released on 10th December 2023 late in the evening.

Among the top rankers in Lucknow batch are Sarthak Mishra AIR -80, Saket Ranjan AIR-83, Agrima Sahu AIR-12 (OBC), Aditya Kumar Yadav AIR-23 (OBC), Riya Verma AIR-61 (OBC, Yatharth Soni AIR-81(OBC), Hardik Jindal AIR-244, Yashi Kishor AIR-69 (SC), Ayush Singh AIR-168 (SC), Rishabh Nirvan AIR-169 (SC).

In the first list, 6 students of Law Prep Lucknow centers are joining NLSIU Bangalore which is the best result so far. The NLUs has started its counselling from 11 December 2023, which will be online in nature.

General category students will have to pay Rs. 30000 and reserved category students need to pay Rs. 20,000 for participating in the counselling process.



