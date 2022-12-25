CLAT 2023 Result: Candidates can raise objections against conduct of exam, final answer key tomorrow

[Representative Photo] | File Photo

New Delhi: Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result on December 23 and has opened up a grievance redressal window for the students to raise objections against both the conduct of the examination and final answer key.

The grievances can be raised by the students between December 26 (9 AM) and December 29 (9 AM). Candidates can raise queries on the site - consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023.

“Candidates may file a grievance regarding the CLAT 2023 final answer key as well as the conduct of CLAT 2023 at their respective test centres,” said the statement by NLU, which added that candidates who have initiated prior objections against the question paper and final answer key can avail the facility of grievance redressal.

“Grievances received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered,” NLU added.

CLAT 2023: Here's how to raise grievances

Access the CLAT account.

Select "Submit Grievance" from the menu.

Describe the specifics of your complaint.

Describe the issue in 1,000 characters or less.

Include supporting files

Submit the declaration form

Select "Submit" from the menu.