Indian Bank Recruitment Alert: 300 Vacancies For Local Bank Officers, Check States And Details Here!

Indian Bank is currently accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the role of Local Bank Officer (Scale I), which will be filled through recruitment in 2024. A total of 300 positions for local bank officers are the focus of the hiring campaign. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply on the official Indian Bank website, indianbank.in.

The last date to apply for the recruitment exam is September 2, 2024. Candidates can access the registration form here.

Application Fees

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates, the fee is Rs. 175 (inclusive of GST) (only intimation charges). Candidates in the open category need to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000 (GST included).

Vacant Posts |

Eligibilty Criteria

A candidate must be an Indian citizen, a subject of Nepal, Bhutan, or Tibet, or a Tibetan refugee who entered India prior to January 1, 1962, with the goal of relocating there permanently.

A degree (graduation) in any subject from an Indian university accepted by the government, or any comparable certification accepted as such by the national government.

Age Criteria |

How Do I Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Fill in the application form now.

Step 5: Attach the needed documents.

Step 6: Pay the required application costs.

Step 7: Submit the form.

Step 8: Save and download for later.

Important Points To Note

The positions listed above are temporary, and they could change based on the bank's actual needs.

Candidates may only apply for positions in a single state. A candidate who applies for a position in one state cannot apply for a position in any other state. State- and category-specific merit lists will be created.

The state in which the chosen candidates are posted will be the one from which they were chosen.

As stated in the above table, candidates must be fluent in the state's target local language in reading, writing, and speaking. Prior to the interview stage, shortlisted candidates will be required to take a test of their language proficiency in the area. Candidates will not be offered an appointment if they do not pass this test.

For any given service seniority, prior experience will not be taken into account.