UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip Released For Aug 28 To Sept 4 Exams; Admit Card Soon

UGC NET 2024 |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET exam city intimation slip for August 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, and 4 except August 26 which is postponed to August 27. Candidates can now check and download the UGC NET exam city slip online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To download the UGC NET June exam city intimation slip, they need to use their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET city slips for the August 27 2024 scheduled exams will be released shortly. The official notice reads, “The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET June 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 14th August 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein.”

How to download?

The city intimation slip of UGC NET 2024 has been released online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the UGC NET city intimation slip 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip link

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 5: The UGC NET exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download UGC NET exam city intimation slip and get a printout of it

UGC NET June 2024 is conducted for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’ and (iii) ‘admission to PhD only’. The UGC NET is conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format in 83 subjects.