 Indian Bank Recruitment 2023: apply for 18 posts at indianbank.in
Indian Bank Recruitment 2023: apply for 18 posts at indianbank.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Indian Bank Specialist Recruitment 2023 | Indian Bank

Indian Bank has invited applications from candidates for Specialist posts.

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

Last date to apply

The application process will close after May 29, 2023.

Vacancy Details

  • Product Manager: 5 posts

  • Team Lead: 7 posts

  • Chartered Accountants: 6 posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the Indian Bank.

direct link to check: indianbank.in/career

India Post GDS recruitment 2023: apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link here
article-image

Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit for Indian Bank Recruitment 2023:

Candidates should be a minimum age of 25 years and a maximum age of 35 years as on 01.05.2023

Selection Process

The final selection will be made on the basis of eligibility, experience, qualification and performance during interaction / interview.

The interaction / interview will be conducted by a committee constituted for the purpose.

Steps to Apply for the post in Indian Bank

  • Download the application form the below given link.

  • Fill the form

  • The application for the post should be sent to Chief General Manager (CDO & CLO), Indian Bank Corporate Office, HRM Department, Recruitment Section 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Pin - 600 014, Tamil Nadu.

Direct link for application form

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000

