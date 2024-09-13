Indian Army Technical Graduate Course TGC January 2025: Registration For 30 Positions To Begin On September 18

Indian Army Technical Graduate Course TGC January 2025: Recruitment For 30 Positions To Begin On September 18 | Representative image

The notification for the July 2025 batch of Technical Graduate Courses (TGC) 141 recruitment has been released by the Indian Army. For permanent commission in the Indian Army, male engineering graduates are encouraged to apply for the 140th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-140), which will start in January 2025 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Between September 18, 2024, and October 17, 2024, candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility requirements can apply online.

Important Dates:

Application Begins - September 18

Last Date for Apply Online - October 17

TGC 141 SSB Cut-off - Jan–Feb 2025

TGC 141 SSB Interview Date - Jan–Mar 2025

TGC 141 Course Date - Jul 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be Indian nationals, Nepalese people, or people of Indian heritage who have immigrated from designated countries with the aim of permanently residing in India. Some categories may require a certificate of eligibility. As of July 1, 2025, the applicant shall be between the ages of 20 and 27.



Applicants must be in their final year of studies or have completed an engineering degree. By January 1, 2025, final-year students must present proof indicating they passed the Engineering Degree Examination, as well as their mark sheets. Those with unpaid backlogs will be unable to participate in the SSB interviews.



According to the official notification, all final year candidates whose final year/final semester exam is scheduled after January 1, 2025, are ineligible to apply for this course. Candidates who have not yet passed their degree test will be eligible only if they are in their final year.

Number of positions:

Civil - 7

Computer Science - 7

Electrical - 3

Electronics - 4

Mechanical - 7

Misc Engg Streams - 2

Total - 30

How to apply?

-Go to www.nic.in/joinindianarmy.

-"Officer Entry Apply/Login" should be clicked. Click "Registration" to get started if you haven't already.

-Log in straight if you have already registered.

-Carefully complete the online registration form.

-After registering, visit the Dashboard by logging in.

-When prompted to "Apply Online," choose "Technical Graduate Course." In doing so, the application form will open.

-Enter your contact information, educational history, past SSB information, and personal information. Click "Save & Continue" to go to the next section.

-Review your information on the "Summary of your information" page after finishing all the sections. Verify all of the information before hitting "Submit."

-Take two copies of your application with the roll number after it has been submitted.

-On the final day, this needs to be completed thirty minutes after the online application ends.