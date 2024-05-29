Indian Army Open Vacancies For Short Service Commissioned Officers, Apply By June 3 | Representative Image

An announcement regarding the hiring of veterinary graduates for the position of Short Service Commissioned Officer has been made by the Army. There are three positions for women and twelve for men. The recruitment deadline for applications is June 3 at 5 p.m. Thereafter, no more applications will be taken.

The application form is available at https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/, the Indian Army website.

For this recruitment, an offline application must be completed. The application must be completed in the required format on plain paper. The application for short service commission in RVC should be written on the envelope. The enveloped should be further mailed to - Directorate General of Army Veterinary Services, QMG Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block 3 Ground Floor, Wing 4, RK Puram, New Delhi 110066.

Following final selection, the candidate will serve a brief stint in the Army as a Captain. He will then be sent for training to the RVC Centre and College in Meerut cantonment.



Age Restriction



Candidates for recruitment as Short Service Commissioned Officers must be between the ages of 21 and 35. The age will be determined as of May 20, 2024. Candidates must also be citizens of India.

Eligibility Criteria

Those seeking to be recruited by the Indian Army as Veterinary Graduate SSBs must hold a BVSc or BVSc (Hons) degree from an accredited university. When applying, candidates had to have completed their internship and passed the aptitude test.

Three phases will be involved in the selection of candidates for this recruitment. There will be a preliminary screening first. The SSB will schedule interviews with the shortlisted candidates. There will be a medical examination following the interview. IMS training will take place following the final selection.



Salary



The officer will be entitled to basic pay of Rs 61,300 in the pay matrix of Step 10(b) after being commissioned into the Army Veterinary Corps at the rank of Captain. They will also receive military pay of Rs 15,500 per month, non-practical duty allowance of 20% of basic pay, leave of absence allowance, and other allowances from time to time. Reduced lodging costs, complimentary meals or meal allowances, free family and self medical care, long-term care, 60 days of yearly leave, 20 days of special leave, canteen amenities, and insurance coverage are further benefits.