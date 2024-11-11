Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here

Representative image

The Indian Army has announced the official notification for the 35th Judge Advocate General (JAG) Entry Scheme, set to begin in October 2025. This entry scheme invites unmarried male and female law graduates to apply for positions as Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officers in the JAG branch of the Indian Army.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the Army's official recruitment website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application deadline is November 28, 2024, with a total of 8 positions available—4 for men and 4 for women.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the 35th JAG Entry Scheme, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Age: Candidates should be between 21 and 27 years old, born between July 2, 1998, and July 1, 2004.

Education: Applicants must have completed an LLB (either 3-year or 5-year program) with at least 55% aggregate marks.

CLAT PG Score: A valid score from the CLAT PG 2024 examination is mandatory.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the 35th JAG Entry Scheme consists of several stages:

Shortlisting: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the CLAT PG 2024 exam.

SSB Interview: Shortlisted candidates will undergo a 5-Day Service Selection Board (SSB) interview, evaluating their physical and mental aptitude.

Medical Examination: Those who pass the interview will need to complete a medical examination to assess their fitness.

The final merit list will be compiled based on performance at all stages and overall eligibility.

Training Program:

Selected candidates will undergo a rigorous 49-week training program at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, preparing them for their roles as officers in the Indian Army's Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch.

Upon successful completion of the training, candidates will be appointed as Lieutenants in the Indian Army, with a basic salary of ₹56,100 per month. In addition, candidates will receive various allowances, including ₹15,500 in Military Service Pay, with the overall pay scale for a Lieutenant ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500.