 Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here

Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here

The Indian Army has opened applications for the 35th Judge Advocate General (JAG) Entry Scheme, starting in October 2025. Unmarried male and female law graduates can apply for 8 SSC Officer positions by November 28, 2024. Eligibility includes an LLB degree with 55% marks and a valid CLAT PG 2024 score. Selected candidates will undergo 49 weeks of training.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Indian Army has announced the official notification for the 35th Judge Advocate General (JAG) Entry Scheme, set to begin in October 2025. This entry scheme invites unmarried male and female law graduates to apply for positions as Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Officers in the JAG branch of the Indian Army.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the Army's official recruitment website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application deadline is November 28, 2024, with a total of 8 positions available—4 for men and 4 for women.

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the 35th JAG Entry Scheme, candidates must meet the following requirements:

FPJ Shorts
'Sometimes You Need To Move Away And...': KL Rahul Explains Reason Behind Parting Ways With LSG Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
'Sometimes You Need To Move Away And...': KL Rahul Explains Reason Behind Parting Ways With LSG Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13
Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here
Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here

Age: Candidates should be between 21 and 27 years old, born between July 2, 1998, and July 1, 2004.

Education: Applicants must have completed an LLB (either 3-year or 5-year program) with at least 55% aggregate marks.

CLAT PG Score: A valid score from the CLAT PG 2024 examination is mandatory.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the 35th JAG Entry Scheme consists of several stages:

Shortlisting: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the CLAT PG 2024 exam.

SSB Interview: Shortlisted candidates will undergo a 5-Day Service Selection Board (SSB) interview, evaluating their physical and mental aptitude.

Medical Examination: Those who pass the interview will need to complete a medical examination to assess their fitness.

The final merit list will be compiled based on performance at all stages and overall eligibility.

Training Program:

Selected candidates will undergo a rigorous 49-week training program at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, preparing them for their roles as officers in the Indian Army's Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch.

Upon successful completion of the training, candidates will be appointed as Lieutenants in the Indian Army, with a basic salary of ₹56,100 per month. In addition, candidates will receive various allowances, including ₹15,500 in Military Service Pay, with the overall pay scale for a Lieutenant ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Last Minute Preparation Tips For CAT Exam 2024

Last Minute Preparation Tips For CAT Exam 2024

Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check...

Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check...

NICL Recruitment 2024: 500 Assistant Posts Open For Graduates, Key Details & Application Process...

NICL Recruitment 2024: 500 Assistant Posts Open For Graduates, Key Details & Application Process...

Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...

Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...

KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here

KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here