Indian-American Student Appointed As Member Of Contra Costa County Board Of Education

Ishaan Savla |

Indian-American student Ishaan Savla, a junior at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, has been appointed as a student member of the Contra Costa County Board of Education (CCCBOE) for the 2024–25 school year. Selected from a competitive pool of 35 applicants representing eight school districts and 11 high schools, Savla's appointment underscores the Board’s dedication to involving student voices in crucial decisions impacting their education and future.

Another member is Luke Wilson, a senior at El Cerrito High School, as the student members of the board for the 2024–25 school year.

Board President Mike Maxwell remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Ishaan and Luke to the Board. Their impressive accomplishments and commitment to communities stood out among a talented group of applicants. We look forward to their contributions and are confident they will provide invaluable insights on behalf of their peers."

Ishaan's role on the CCC Board of Education

According to the Contra Costa County Office of Education, Savla will take an active role in board meetings as a student member of the CCCBOE, giving ideas on matters impacting students and working with other members. Prior to the board's final vote, Savla has the official ability to voice its views on motions through a preferential vote, ensuring that student viewpoints are taken into account during the decision-making process.

They have worked for the California Association for Student Councils as the Bay Area's Director of Governmental Affairs and Policy, as an ambassador for the San Ramon Teen Council, and as a class official and part of the leadership team at Dougherty Valley High School. Their vast background in lobbying and leadership makes them an invaluable resource for the CCCBOE.

Read Also Melbourne-Based Indian Student Tragically Dies On Qantas Flight To New Delhi

“I am excited to begin this journey as a student member of the county’s Board of Education,” Savla said to the Contra Costa County Office of Education. “I aim to connect with special needs students and forge more sister-school partnerships where student-led clubs and organisations bridge students across the county. I want to ensure that the voices of students are present in the conversation about educational policies and priorities.”

Savla's first meeting with the CCCBOE is scheduled for Wednesday, August 14, at 5 p.m., marking the beginning of a promising tenure that will amplify student voices and influence educational policy in Contra Costa County.