Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 Begins August 9; Check Exam Details Here!

Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 | Official Website

The online AFCAT 2 examination will be conducted on August 9, 10, and 11 by the Indian Air Force. The admit card for the same has been released. The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Exam Dates

09 Aug 2024 (Friday)

10 Aug 2024 (Saturday)

11 Aug 2024 (Sunday)

Examination Timings

Shift I: Verification starts at 08:00 hrs.

Shift II: Verification starts at 13:00 hrs.

Under any circumstances, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam center after the pre-exam verification process has commenced, i.e., at 08:00 hrs for shift-I and 13:00 hrs for shift-II.

Exam Structure

Subjects: General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test.

Duration: 2 hours.

Number of Questions: 100.

Maximum Marks: 300

Objective-type questions in English only.

Marking Scheme

Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer.

One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

No marks for unattempted questions.

The selection process will be based on performance in written tests, interviews, medical fitness tests, and All India merit list.

Official Notice

Admit Card Details

The eligible candidates who have successfully submitted their online application shall be issued with an e-Admit Card two weeks before the date of the examination.

The e-Admit Card will be sent to the registered email IDs and can also be downloaded from the website www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his or her Username and Password.

The candidate will be solely responsible for downloading his or her e-Admit Card.

If the candidate does not receive his or her admit card in their registered email ID or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website or if there is any error, discrepancy, or anomaly in the e-admit card, he or she must inquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune, immediately. (Phone Nos. 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination unless he or she holds a printout of the downloaded e-Admit Card for the examination.

Special Instructions to Candidates for Online Examination

Print out of e-Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2024.

Candidate’s Aadhaar Card in original (photocopy is not admissible).

A photo identity card in original such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving/ Licence/ Voter Identity Card or any other valid photo identity proof issued by a govt agency, with details of Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth and a clear Photograph (photocopy is not admissible).

Name of the candidate in Aadhaar Card and 2nd valid photo Identity Card must be same as mentioned in his/her Matriculation Certificate (Class X).

Two passport size colour photographs- same as the photo uploaded during online application (to be pasted, not stapled on Admit Card next to the printed photo and on attendance sheet at the exam centre).

Ballpoint Pen (Blue or Black) for signing on the attendance sheet and rough work.

Items not permitted inside Examination Hall.

Bluetooth device, communication / electronic / digital / wireless devices like

Calculators, Docupen, Electronic Watches with facilities of Calculator, Cellular

Phone, Memory Card/ Stick, Pager, Organizer, Personal Digital Assistant (PDA), concealed Microphone Or Camera, Radio, Headset, Walkman, Recorder, Translator etc.

Textual or stationary material such as Pencil-box/Geometry box, Book, Log tables, Clip board, Slide rule (except blue or black transparent ballpoint Pen).

Personal items (Wristwatch/ Wristband, Bracelets, Handbags, Ornaments, Wallet, Purse, Head gear, Scarf, Goggles, Jackets), eatable items (Chips, Chocolates, Food, Drinks etc).

Exam Syllabus

English: Comprehension, sentence completion, synonyms/antonyms, idioms and phrases, etc.

General Awareness: History, geography, sports, current affairs, etc.

Numerical Ability: Decimals, percentages, profit & loss, ratios, etc.

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test: Verbal and non-verbal reasoning.

Standard of Questions

Numerical Ability: Matriculation level.

Other Subjects: Graduation level (Indian University).