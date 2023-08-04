India To Build Three Schools In Nepal As Both Countries Sign Four New MOUs

Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and the Government of Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration sign four new MOUs on education, water supply, and sanitation. | Twitter/@IndiaInNepal

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and the Government of Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration have signed four new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to initiate High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal.

The project, which will be funded through a grant provided by India, will also see the establishment of three school buildings. School Building of Shree Galainath Secondary School, Shailashikhar Municipality; School Building of Shree Himalaya Secondary School, Byas Rural Municipality in Darchula District; School Building of Diding Primary School, Chichila Rural Municipality in Sankhuwasabha District will be built as per the MoU.

Apart from these educational efforts, India will also help Nepal with a Water Supply and Sanitation project. Shreepur Water Supply and Sanitation Project, Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur District of Nepal shall be implemented through local authorities of Shailashikhar Municipality; Byas Rural Municipality; Chichila Rural Municipality, and Triyuga Municipality, respectively.

The educational and sanitation projects will be worth 170 million Nepalese Rupees. "The construction of these projects will provide better education facilities and water supply & sanitation facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal," said a release by the Embassy of India on Friday.

According to the release, India has taken up 546 HICDPs in Nepal in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation, and creation of other public utilities since 2003, across all 7 provinces of Nepal. Of these, 483 projects have been completed and the remaining 63 projects are under implementation. The total cost of all the projects is around NPR. 1220 Cr (INR. 762 Cr.). These projects are mostly implemented through local authorities of the Nepali Government.

