India Ranks 4th As Research Hub With 19% More Indian Universities In QS Rankings

India's on a roll, and the world is taking notice! | Representative Photo

India has made significant progress in the QS Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings this year. This year, 69 Indian universities secured positions, which is a 19.4% increase from the previous year, contributing to a total of 424 entries.

Moreover, 72% of Indian entries in the rankings either improved, maintained their positions or were new additions. This indicates a positive trend in India's academic landscape, highlighting the country's commitment to enhancing the quality of higher education and research.

Regional Standing:

In the Asian region, India is the second country with 69 featured universities, behind only Mainland China. Globally, India secures the fourth spot in the total number of ranked entries, showcasing its growing influence in the global academic arena.

Top Management Institutions:

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) continue to shine on the global stage. IIM-Ahmedabad is ranked among the top 25 institutions worldwide for business and management studies, while IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta secure positions among the top 50.

Rapidly Expanding Research Hub:

India's research output has witnessed a remarkable surge of 54% from 2017 to 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing research centers globally. India now ranks as the fourth-largest producer of academic papers, underscoring its burgeoning research capabilities.

Indian universities showcase excellence across various fields, including Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies, and Physics. This is evidenced by their presence in the rankings across 44 narrow subjects and all five broad subject areas.

The 12 Institutes of Eminence (IoE) in India have contributed significantly to driving university rankings improvement. They contributed 40% of the country's total entries, with 47 IoE positions securing a place in the top 100. This highlights the success of the IoE program in fostering academic excellence and elevating India's standing in global rankings.

Overall, the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject cover a wide range of academic disciplines across 95 countries, showcasing India's significant progress and growing influence in the global academic landscape.