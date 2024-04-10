QS Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay and Delhi Break Top 50 In Engineering Category, Check List

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 has been unveiled by Quacquarelli Symonds. In the field of business and management studies, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the 22nd position. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Bombay and IIT Delhi have jointly attained the 45th rank in the engineering and technology category.

According to the education ministry, 12 Indian higher educational institutes (HEIs) have secured positions among the top 100 institutes in 22 subjects in these rankings. Delhi University has particularly been recognized as one of the leading global universities for the study of 25 subjects. Other notable Indian institutes featured in the rankings include IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, AIIMS Delhi, JNU, and IIM Bangalore.

Worldwide, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 predominantly feature universities from the USA and the UK. The rankings encompass five categories: Engineering and Technology, Arts and Humanities, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Science and Management. The top institutes in the engineering and technology category include Massachusetts Institutes of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, and University of California Berkeley (UCB). Harvard University secured the top position in the Arts and Humanities category, followed by Cambridge University, Oxford University, Stanford University, and UCB.

In the Life Sciences and Medicine category, Harvard University claimed the top spot, with Oxford University, John Hopkins University, Stanford University, and MIT following suit. Similarly, Harvard University leads the Natural Sciences and Social Science and Management categories, trailed by other prestigious institutions such as MIT, Oxford University, Stanford University, and Cambridge University.

Regarding Indian rankings, IIM Ahmedabad stands out as the top-performing institute, securing the 22nd position globally in the Business and Management Studies category. It also ranks third in Asia within this category. Additionally, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have achieved recognition across multiple categories:

Engineering and Technology

- IIT Bombay (45)

- IIT Delhi (45)

- IIT Madras (77)

- IIT Kharagpur (85)

- IIT Kanpur (93)

- IISc Bangalore (119)

Business and Management Studies

- IIM Ahmedabad (22)

- IIM Bangalore (32)

- IIM Calcutta (50)

- IIT Delhi (91)

- IIT Bombay (105)

Arts and Humanities

- Delhi University (210)

- Jawaharlal Nehru University (244)

- IIT Bombay (261)

- IIT Kanpur (401-450)

- IIT Madras (401-450)

Life Sciences and Medicine

- AIIMS Delhi (249)

- Manipal Academy of Higher Education (317)

- Delhi University (379)

Natural Sciences

- Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (137)

- IIT Bombay (147)

- IIT Delhi (183)

- IIT Madras (206)

- IIT Kanpur (215)

Social Science and Management

- IIT Delhi (108)

- IIM Ahmedabad (131)

- IIT Bombay (136)

- Delhi University (178)

- IIM Calcutta (255)