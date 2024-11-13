India Post Announces GDS 4th Merit List; Jharkhand & Maharashtra Results Pending, Direct Link Here

Representative Image | India Post

India Post has announced the release of the GDS 4th merit list for 2024. Candidates who applied for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions can view the fourth merit list on the official India Post website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2024 Now Available

The shortlist has been published for all states except Jharkhand and Maharashtra, as well as for 48 divisions where the results are on hold due to the Model Code of Conduct established by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The list detailing the 48 divisions affected is also accessible on the website.

The official notice states, “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July 2024: List-IV of Shortlisted Candidates Published (Except Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and 48 divisions due to Model Code of Conduct declared by ECI).” The merit list has been compiled based on the marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination (10th standard) from recognized boards, calculated to four decimal points.

How to Check?

Registered candidates can follow these steps to check their merit list:

Visit the official India Post GDS engagement website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the "Candidates' Corner" and scroll down to find the "Shortlisted Candidates" tab.

Click the "+" button and select your circle name.

Open the list of shortlisted candidates.

Check your selection status using your registration number.

The first merit list was released on August 20, the second on September 18, and the third on October 22, 2024. India Post is set to fill 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across 23 postal circles, including 2,718 positions in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh. For further details, candidates can visit the official India Post website.