India Needs 2,500 Universities to Accommodate 50% Students, Says NITI Aayog CEO

Representative image

India needs to significantly increase its number of universities to meet the growing demand for higher education, according to NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. Speaking at the Indian School of Business (ISB), he highlighted the need to double the number of universities to 2,500 in order to enroll 50% of eligible students in higher education. Currently, India has only 1,200 universities, accommodating just 29% of the student age cohort, which is far below the target.

Read Also NITI Aayog Suggests ₹26 Trillion Economy Roadmap For Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Need to double the educational institutions

Subrahmanyam emphasised that while over 10 years, one university and two colleges have opened each week, the number of institutions remains insufficient to meet the rising demand for quality education.

He pointed out, "At least 50% of the students should be in colleges. We need to double the colleges and universities in the country. The country needs 2,500 universities." Though not all existing institutions may meet high standards, the sheer increase in number is necessary, he said.

Read Also NITI Ayog VC Suman Bery sheds spotlight on sustainability at XLRI

Educational delivery methods need to evolve

He also suggested that educational delivery methods may need to evolve to ensure access and quality, reflecting a need for systemic changes in how education is provided across India. Expanding the number of institutions, along with improving the quality of education, will be crucial to providing opportunities for India’s youth and meeting the demands of an ever-growing student population. The expansion of universities is viewed as an essential step to improving India’s workforce and supporting its economic future.