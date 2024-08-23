NITI Aayog Suggests ₹26 Trillion Economy Roadmap For Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The NITI Aayog in its presentation to the Maharashtra government on Thursday suggested a roadmap for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to become a Rs26 trillion economy by 2030 from the present Rs12 trillion.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam during his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, suggested that the state can achieve this ambitious target with the promotion of MMR as global services hub, affordable housing and slum rehabilitation, tourism, port-proximate integrated manufacturing and logistics hub, planned urbanisation and intensive transport oriented development, sustainability projects and world-class urban infrastructure and transport.

Subrahmanyam highlighted that NITI Aayog is working on vision plans for 13 states, with a particular focus on the economic development of the cities. Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam are being targeted as pilot projects.

The report aims to create around 30 million new jobs in Mumbai. NITI Aayog plans to channel Rs10-11 trillion in private investment and transform cities into growth engines.

The CM emphasised leveraging Mumbai's opportunities for integrated development, including job creation and prioritizing data centres in Navi Mumbai. He also mentioned recent approvals for investment projects worth approximately Rs80,000 crore and efforts to utilise Maharashtra's 720 km coastline for tourism development.