Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters

As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, we pay tribute to the visionary leaders who fought tirelessly for our nation's liberation. Mahatma Gandhi's peaceful protests and Jawaharlal Nehru's modernizing vision continue to shape India's trajectory.

This Independence Day, we delve into the powerful slogans that fueled the freedom struggle. From the courageous cry of "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it" to the rallying call of "Inquilab Zindabad," these iconic phrases ignited the spark of patriotism in the hearts of Indians.

Other inspiring slogans include:

- "Satyameva Jayate" - Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

- "Jai Hind"

- "Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai"

- "Dushman Ki Goliyon Ka Samna Hum Karenge"

- "Swaraj mera janmasiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga"

- "Vande Mataram"

- "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Doonga"

- "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan"

- "Swaraj Humara Janmasiddh Adhikar Hai"

- "A nation's greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members"

- "The power of the people is greater than the people in power"

- "I have given my life to the service of the people" - Lala Lajpat Rai

- "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams"

- "Non-violence is a weapon of the strong" - Mahatma Gandhi

- "Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr, but let no one be afraid to die in the cause of freedom"

- "Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life"

- "Every man is a part of the society he lives in"