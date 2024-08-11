 Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndependence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters

Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters

From the courageous cry of "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it" to the rallying call of "Inquilab Zindabad," these iconic phrases ignited the spark of patriotism in the hearts of Indians.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, we pay tribute to the visionary leaders who fought tirelessly for our nation's liberation. Mahatma Gandhi's peaceful protests and Jawaharlal Nehru's modernizing vision continue to shape India's trajectory.

This Independence Day, we delve into the powerful slogans that fueled the freedom struggle. From the courageous cry of "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it" to the rallying call of "Inquilab Zindabad," these iconic phrases ignited the spark of patriotism in the hearts of Indians.

FPJ Shorts
'Theatre Aao, Aukaat Dikhao': David Dhawan Says OTT Actors Are Scared To Work In Theatrical Films
'Theatre Aao, Aukaat Dikhao': David Dhawan Says OTT Actors Are Scared To Work In Theatrical Films
JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow
JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow
Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters
Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Luxury Yacht To Birthday Girl Jacqueliene Fernandez, Donates ₹15 Crore To Wayanad Victims
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Luxury Yacht To Birthday Girl Jacqueliene Fernandez, Donates ₹15 Crore To Wayanad Victims

Other inspiring slogans include:

- "Satyameva Jayate" - Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

- "Jai Hind"

- "Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai"

- "Dushman Ki Goliyon Ka Samna Hum Karenge"

- "Swaraj mera janmasiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga"

- "Vande Mataram"

- "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Doonga"

- "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan"

- "Swaraj Humara Janmasiddh Adhikar Hai"

- "A nation's greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members"

- "The power of the people is greater than the people in power"

- "I have given my life to the service of the people" - Lala Lajpat Rai

- "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams"

- "Non-violence is a weapon of the strong" - Mahatma Gandhi

- "Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr, but let no one be afraid to die in the cause of freedom"

- "Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life"

- "Every man is a part of the society he lives in"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All You Need To Know About IIT JAM 2025 Registrations Beginning September 3

All You Need To Know About IIT JAM 2025 Registrations Beginning September 3

JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow

JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow

Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters

Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters

GATE 2025 Application Process Begins August 24; List Of Required Documents Inside!

GATE 2025 Application Process Begins August 24; List Of Required Documents Inside!

NIRF 2024 Rankings Go Live Tomorrow: See India’s Top Institutions Of The Last Two Years

NIRF 2024 Rankings Go Live Tomorrow: See India’s Top Institutions Of The Last Two Years