'I'm sorry...,' IIT Madras PhD student shared cryptic WhatsApp status before allegedly hanging self

Representational image |

Chennai: Sachin Kumar Jain, a research scholar at IIT Madras, who allegedly hung himself yesterday on March 31 shared a cryptic WhatsApp status saying, 'I'm sorry, I am not good enough,' before his unfortunate death.

Sachin, who is a native of West Bengal, allegedly took his life at his rented house in Velachery after attending his regular mechanical engineering classes at the campus.

Though the ambulance was called once his friends found the body, the student was declared dead soon after.

The Velachery police have sent the student's body for a postmortem examination, and have initiated a probe into the incident.

The dean of student affairs, in an email to the students, expressed shock and anguish at the student's death, while hailing his academic record.

"A student with an exemplary academic and research record, it is a big loss to the Research community. We request everybody to respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment," said the mail sent by the dean's office.