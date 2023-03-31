Chennai: IIT Madras PhD student found dead; third death this year

Sachin Kumar Jain, a PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was found dead. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Sachin Kumar Jain, a PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was found dead today, March 31, 2023, reports Careers360.

This is the third death reported from the institute within less than two months. Earlier, two students had allegedly killed themselves on the campus on February 14 and March 14.

According to Careers360, the reason for Jain's death is not confirmed yet. The family of the deceased student has been informed of the incident.

The deceased student, Sachin was a PhD research scholar at the mechanical engineering department at IIT Madras. Sachin had an exemplary academic and research record, said the institute, according to the Careers360 report.

In an email IIT Madras reportedly sent condolences to the family and said, "We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment. The institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student."

The tragic deaths at IITM in short span have become a cause of concern, with students targetting the administration.

As many as 61 student suicides in IITs, NITs, IIMs in last 5 years, according to data released by the Ministry of Education. In just the two-and-a-half months of 2023, six IIT and NIT students have taken their own lives, reveals the data.