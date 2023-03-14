 Chennai: IIT Madras student allegedly dies by suicide; second incident at campus in a month
The third-year-student was pursuing Btech at IIT Madras.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File photo

Chennai: A third-year Btech student at IIT Madras was found hanging from the ceiling of his room, according to a report by India Today.

The student, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was named Pushpak, according to the reports.

The incident allegedly happened exactly a month after another IIT Madras student died by suicide in his hostel room.

The student, Steven Sunny Alappat, hailed from Navi Mumbai and moved to Chennai in 2021 to pursue his MS in Power Electronics, the Free Press Journal had reported.

Steven had allegedly left a suicide note behind, the contents of which were not confirmed by the Chennai Police.

article-image

