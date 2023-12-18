IKS Wiki: India Launches State-Sponsored Online Repository for Traditional Knowledge and Culture | Representative image.

The Union Government of India has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, IKS Wiki, an online repository aimed at disseminating information on traditional knowledge and culture, according to Hindustan Times. Spearheaded by the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division within the education ministry, the platform seeks to serve as an authentic library for Bharatiya Gyan Parampara, accessible globally.

The program invites students to contribute to the development of IKS Wiki, emphasizing the importance of multidisciplinary research on indigenous knowledge. The internship program spans various forms of artistic expression, including pictures, sketches, and multimedia like cartoons and graphics, with a priority on depicting "oral traditions of Bharat."

With a deadline for student applications set for December 25, the unveiling of IKS Wiki represents a pivotal step in preserving and promoting India's rich traditional knowledge heritage. The selected interns will be announced on January 5, marking a significant milestone in this innovative government-led initiative.

The focus on simplicity ensures that the information is accessible to a wider audience, with articles presented in multiple Indian languages and English. Unlike existing repositories like Wikipedia and Bharatpedia, IKS Wiki stands out as the first state-sponsored endeavor in this domain.

The internship program aims to instill a deeper interest in students, fostering a connection with various facets of IKS. Each intern will be remunerated with ₹1,000 per accepted article, incentivizing meaningful contributions. The project guidelines underscore a commitment to preserving and showcasing organized knowledge rooted in Indian traditions, excluding articles solely based on modern scientific methods.