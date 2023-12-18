Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Adopts Government School In His Hometown Keradi, Interacts With Kids; See Photos

Actor Rishab Shetty, who often raise awareness about the survival of Kannada schools through cinema, has adopted the government Kannada school of Keradi, his hometown, through the Rishab Shetty Foundation. On this occasion, the village leaders and elders were present and congratulated Rishab Shetty on the adoption of the school.

Rishab has also directed the socio-political comedy, Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu. The film revolved around the happy and mischief-filled lives of the children of a Kannada medium school in Kerala that are brought to a halt when the government decided to close the school.

The film was declared a blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it also won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film, at the 66th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty has begun preparations for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel.

The intriguing first look video of the actor was unveiled by the makers recently. The film will go on floors soon. The teaser video promises an intense and divine cinematic experience. It showcases an ominous yet captivating look of actor-director Rishab and gives a glimpse into the visionary world created by the makers. It sets the tone for the birth of a legend and the beginning of all, creating an atmosphere filled with suspense and intrigue.

Kantara was released on September 30 and received a great response from the audience for its storyline and visuals. It also emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022, making Rishab Shetty one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

With Kantara Chapter 1 in the works, Rishab Shetty is all set to continue his legacy of portraying the rich culture and traditions of Karnataka through his films.