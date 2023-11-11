IITs International Relations Conclave Held At Indian Institute Of Technology-Roorkee

IIT Roorkee | unsplash

The international relations (IR) conclave was held at the Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT) Roorkee campus on November 6 and 7, 2023. It provided a platform for discussing the various challenges that international education collaboration entails was made available by the IR Conclave 2023 to a diverse range of stakeholders. The Indian Institute of Technology system's internationalisation initiatives were the subject of in-depth discussions by leaders, experts, and officials from academic institutions and funding agencies at this forum.

The purpose of this gathering was to promote collaboration, sharing of knowledge, and group ideation on matters of vital significance concerning the domain of internationalising higher education.

Panel Members

The panel consisted of B Chandrasekar, executive director of corporate planning at EdCIL; V C Srivastava, dean of international relations; Ankit Agarwal, organising secretary of the IR Conclave; and K K Pant, director of IIT Roorkee; S K Varshney, International cooperation, department of science and technology; and Nitin Seth, director, Indo-French centre for promotion of advanced research. In his remarks, K K Pant stressed that in order to address the difficulties facing research and development today, inter-IIT collaboration and the creation of links between new and old generation IITs are essential.

Significance of IITs in internationalisation

S K Varshney emphasised the significance of IITs participating in internationalisation initiatives and getting together to talk about difficulties in interdisciplinary academic and research partnerships. In order to improve the academic and scientific brilliance of both students and researchers, Varshney also stressed the significance of knowledge sharing among IITs. In addition, Nitin Seth discussed the significance of research cooperation between French and Indian institutions in order to promote scientific excellence, tackle global issues, and build a better future via cooperative research and shared skills. Along with these themes, the conclave included a number of workshops on topics like "International students: challenges ahead," "International networking & faculty exchange," "Challenges of IR office: open discussions," and "Responsibilities and digitization of IR office."

Different workshops were also organised

