IIT Roorkee Removes Stray Dogs From Campus, Students Allege Forceful Means Adopted

IIT Roorkee has started the forceful removal of dogs from their campus after reports suggested that many students and employees had previously complained of stray dogs in the campus which led to an increased number of dog bites.

On Wednesday night, students also staged a protest demanding a quick solution to this problem. Around 30 incidents of dog bites have been reported on the campus since December.

However, it seems like the administration has decided to listen to the protests and have now started removing them from the campus, albeit forcefully. Students allege that the administration is handling this situation by leaving the strays in the jungle. Their beds have also been removed from the campus.

The feeding has been completely stopped and a notice has been issued to everyone saying that strict action will be taken against those feeding strays in the campus.

A student who wished to remain anonymous told FPJ that the students had earlier complained about one dog who was biting people but instead of removing just him, the administration has ordered the removal of every dog in the campus.

"Three dogs have been taken somewhere today and on asking about their whereabouts they are not telling us anything," the student said adding that the administration has said that those who feed the stray dogs will be debarred from the college. He further said, "there are five families of dogs living on the campus, but I am concerned that they may be harmed or removed."

We are trying to contact the management of IIT Roorkee for further comments on the issue.