IIM Ranchi's New Campus Completes One Year, Phase 2 Of Construction To Start Soon

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi was established on December 15, 2009 and is the ninth member of the esteemed Indian Institutes of Management family.

For over 10 years, the institute functioned without a permanent campus in the city but only last year transitioned into a fully functional campus dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campus was virtually inaugurated by PM Modi on November 16, 2023.

IIM Ranchi is sprawled over 60 acres with its GRIHA 3-star campus facilities. It features an auditorium that can seat 650 people, a state-of-the-art video conferencing facility, 20 large classrooms that can accommodate 50 to 135 people, and three luxurious hostel buildings that can house more than 1000 students.

University started with few initial hiccups

However, in December 2022 when the students were recently shifted into a new campus, they faced the hurdle of balancing academic pursuits with minimal facilities. According to a student who wished to remain anonymous, the campus did face initial glitches like students had to manage in hostels without beds in winters and sleep only on mattresses but since the past year though, the campus has undergone a remarkable change in terms of facilities.

Features of the campus

Deepak Kumar Srivastava, director of IIM Ranchi said, “the campus has a well-planned security framework with app based entry and exit recording, RFID linked boom barriers and an extensive CCTV framework.” He added that the security infrastructure is managed by one of the largest private security companies. Additionally, to make the campus homely and student friendly, world class dining facilities have been created and are managed by a global catering services major which is also a Fortune 500 company.

Phase II of construction to start soon

The IIM Ranchi campus is also soon going to begin the phase II construction of the permanent campus after necessary approvals are granted. Srivastava said, “this phase will include additional buildings such as spacious and modern hostels for the students and a state of the art Management Development Centre (MDC), to name a few.

The campus has seen two convocations till now, the first being held last year. Many conferences have also found their way in the newly established campus. Two conferences were held last year that housed over 1000 participants in the new campus.

Shweta Jha, Assistant Professor at IIM Ranchi said, “We hosted a round table conference, alumni homecoming meet and two convocation after shifting to the permanent campus.” Jha also added that the campus has an in-house restaurant and gym facility which the students can avail.