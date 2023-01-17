IIM Ranchi shocker: Student found hanging from ceiling fan with hands tied; police probe on

Shivam, who studied business analytics, was found on the fifth floor of his hostel building. | Representative Image

Ranchi: A student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room with his hands tied.

The student, who has been identified as Shivam Pandey from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, according to India Today, studied Business Analytics at IIM Ranchi. Pandey was found dead at the fifth floor of his hostel.

According to sources, students have been restricted to enter the fifth floor with only admin members and doctors being able to access the area.

Police officials have also arrived at the campus as an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death.

"All the students are on edge since hearing about the news," stated an IIM Ranchi student.

More details are awaited.

