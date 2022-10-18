IIM Ranchi and NCST collaborate for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event on campus

e-Paper Get App
IIM Ranchi tied up with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to conduct a program for the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
IIM Ranchi |
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi, collaborated with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to conduct a program 'Contribution of Tribal Heroes in Indian Independence Struggle' as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event. The event was held on October 17, at the CLC classroom, Suchana Bhavan.

The event was graced by the presence of the Cheif guest of the day, Dr Diwakar Minz, Ex-Dean of Social Science, Head University Department of History Ranchi University as well as other esteemed guests like  Mr Ravishankar, Adviser in the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Director of IIM Ranchi, Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Dr Rajkishore Hansda, National Co-Coordinator of Janjati Suraksha Manch, Prof. Pradeep Kumar Bala, Dean (Academic Affairs & Development), Prof. Renjith R, Chair, Birsa Munda Centre for Tribal Affairs and Captain Kumar Devashish, CEO and founder of Institute for Sustainable Development and Governance (ISDG) Research foundation.

