IIM Ranchi signs MOU with Jharkhand government in establishing 405 model schools across state

IIM Ranchi signs MOU with Government of Jharkhand |

Ranchi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), the Government of Jharkhand, to support the state government in establishing 405 Adarsha Vidyalaya (Model Schools) across the state. The agreement will be in effect for the next three years.

According to the MoU, IIM Ranchi will impart leadership training to the headmasters of these identified model schools. The first phase of the training program, which will include the training of headmasters from 80 model schools, would be held at IIM Ranchi's campus and JEPC facilities. This MoU also consists of an impact assessment by IIM Ranchi to evaluate the effectiveness of the training program. JEPC roped in various institutes for this collaboration, among which IIM Ranchi has been identified as the partner institute.

“This collaboration with the Government of Jharkhand is further evidence of our philosophy of global excellence with locally-focused responsiveness. As an institute of national importance, we are not only preparing our students to be industry-ready, but we are also contributing to society and nation development. We will continue working hard to achieve our target of making IIM Ranchi a premier institute globally and giving back to society simultaneously. We have larger responsibilities toward Jharkhand, it is our home state," said the Director of IIM Ranchi, Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava who led a team of IIM Ranchi professors, including Prof. Aditya Shankar Mishra, Prof. Saakshi, Prof. Ankur Jha, and Prof. Rojers. JEPC was represented by its Project Director, Ms. Kiran Kumari Pasi, IAS, and Mr. Abhinav Kumar.