IIT Roorkee offers certificate online course on Data Science and ML

Imarticus Learning with iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee have partnered to launch a certificate program in Data Science and Machine Learning (ML). Designed to make aspirants and professionals industry-ready, the course enables them to leverage Data Science and ML for effective decision-making, it said in a press statement.

The course will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions by the faculty from institutions like IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Ropar and experts from the data science industry.

The program will allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in ML with Python for data-driven decision-making. Through the course, learners will be able to provide meaningful data insights and help drive business growth.

The 5-month program will commence on June 30, 2022, with classes scheduled on the weekends. Upon successful completion of the course, learners can explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Experts, and Data Analytics Consultants.

Coordinated by Prof. R Balasubramanian, a academician in Data Science and ML, the program certificate will be collectively issued by iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee, Department of Science and Technology, and Imarticus Learning under The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

iHUB DivyaSampark will also offer a platform for Data Science and ML enthusiasts and learners to pitch their startup ideas and gain funding support. There is a campus immersion module at the end of the course where the students will meet at the iHUB DivyaSampark Greater Noida campus for faculty interactions and peer-peer networking, the statement added.

Prof Sudeb Dasgupta, Project Director of iHUB DivyaSampark said, “iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee fosters research innovation towards product/technology development in the areas of Healthcare, Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities. Through this association with Imarticus, we’re taking a step ahead in that direction.”

Manish Anand, CEO, iHUB DivyaSampark said, “Skill development is one of the mandates of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical System (NM-ICPS) as it will prepare India for Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0.”

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said, “Data Science and Machine Learning are some of the fastest-growing careers offering countless prospects. The demand for skilled professionals in these segments has grown astronomically, making it imperative for them to upskill and qualify themselves to build strong, lucrative careers.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 05:26 PM IST