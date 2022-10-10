IIT Mandi, NSDC start certificate programmes in Data Science, Machine Learning

IIT Mandi | Twitter/@IIT_Mandi

New Delhi: The National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have jointly introduced certificate and advanced certificate programmes in data science and machine learning. The first week of November 2022 will see the start of the programmes.

While the length of the certificate programme is 6 months, the advance certificate programme will last 9 months.

The instructors from IIT Mandi will deliver the lessons via live-streaming sessions. On October 15 and 16, 2022, an eligibility test will be used to choose the most qualified applicants. IIT Mandi and NSDC shall jointly give the programme certificates after the course has been completed.

“The programmes will allow learners to build a strong foundation in data science and specialize in machine learning with python for data-driven decision-making. On completion of the course, learners can explore careers as data analysts, data scientists, business analysts, business intelligence professionals, and consultants on new-age skills,” said the official statement by IIT Mandi.

An MBA programme in data science and artificial intelligence has begun at IIT Mandi. After completing this MBA programme, students will be qualified for managerial positions in consulting, analytics, and decision-making.