IIT Madras Zanzibar Invites Applications For 2024-25 Academic Year, Check Courses And Admission Process Here!

IIT Madras Zanzibar campus |

The Zanzibar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is inviting applications for its second group of students for the 2024-25 academic year.

The two programs open for applications are the B.S. in Data Science and AI and the M.Tech in Data Science and AI. The deadline to apply for the BS program is April 15, 2024, with the screening test scheduled for June 9, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm IST and 11.30 am to 2.30 pm East African Time. The deadline to apply for the M.Tech program is March 15, 2024.

Admission Process At IIT Madras Zanzibar

Admission to these programs involves a thorough three-part procedure. All applications are reviewed for more than just meeting the basic educational requirements; they also assess the candidates' co-curricular and extra-curricular achievements. These additional skills account for 10 percent of the evaluation and are part of the initial stage of the selection process.

The screening test (IITMZST) in the second stage assesses candidates' abilities in different subjects and accounts for 60% of the evaluation. Candidates selected from stages 1 and 2 proceed to the interview, which makes up 30% of the process.

The M.Tech Program screening test is scheduled for March 31, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm Indian time and 11.30 am to 2.30 pm East African Time. The test will assess Technical Aptitude and General Aptitude, with a maximum score of 60. Those who pass the screening test will proceed to an interview.

The syllabus for the BS Program test includes English and Comprehension, Analytical Ability, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. The screening test has a maximum score of 60.

The online screening tests will occur in 19 worldwide hubs situated across various regions of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Highlighting the open admissions at IITM Zazibar, Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, the Director-in-Charge and Dean of the School of Engineering and Science at IIT Madras Zanzibar, stated, “We are so excited to welcome a second batch of students to IITM Zanzibar, we wish our aspirants the very best in the application and selection process.”