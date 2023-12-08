IIT Madras Announces Overseas Campus In Zanzibar

IIT Madras expands global footprint with Zanzibar campus. | IIT Madras Zanzibar

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made a significant announcement in the Rajya Sabha, revealing that IIT Madras has ventured into establishing an overseas campus. The development is aimed at extending the influence of Indian educational standards on a global scale.

First IIT International Campus

IIT Madras has chosen Zanzibar for its first international campus, focusing on addressing the educational needs of African countries. Minister Pradhan highlighted, "Quality and fee structure are envisioned in the regulation of NEP. Now more students will receive global standard education."

IIT Madras Zanzibar becomes the first-ever international campus for an IIT

Addressing the development, IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti stated, "The programs at IITM Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians. Besides a comprehensive curriculum in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will have access to study abroad/semester exchange programs with IIT Madras’ partner institutions in the U.K. and Australia, among other countries."

Prof. Kamakoti also highlighted internships with relevant companies and the opportunity to fulfill some course requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India.

Student Experience

The campus started its first semester with students from different countries, including Zanzibar, India, Nepal, and Tanzania Mainland. A total of 45 students have been admitted for a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI.

Sharing her experience, Ahlam Said Salim from Zanzibar, a Bachelor of Science student, mentioned, "This institute has great techniques to provide knowledge, and they build our confidence each day. I feel very comfortable being here since we live like families together."

Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement) at IIT Madras, expressed gratitude for the support from the Government and people of Zanzibar, aiming to establish IITM Zanzibar as a prominent institution in the African region.

Scholarships And More

The Government of India is offering scholarships for citizens of Tanzania/Zanzibar to study in various degree programs at IIT Madras. The student entrance process, coordinated by the Office of Global Engagement at IIT Madras, included a screening test developed by faculty experts and an interview, following the IITM Senate-approved admission process for international programs.