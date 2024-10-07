 IIT Madras To Conduct 12-Day Training Program For Engineering Students; Check Details Inside!
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is offering a hands-on training program for engineering students in mechanical, manufacturing, or production fields, running from October 14 to 26, 2024.

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation will train engineering students with a mechanical, manufacturing, or production background with industry-ready technical skills as a part of their initiative along with SWAYAM Plus.

Pravartak will select the students for the training program to impart industry-ready skills. The training program will be at IIT Madras Campus. Placement assistance will also be provided for students who excel in the program.

The application deadline is October 10, 2024. The training course will run from October 14, 2024, to October 26, 2024. Those interested can register through the following link: https://iitmpravartak.org.in/digital_mfg_practice).

This program will offer subsidized hands-on training for INR 6,000 + GST. At IIT Madras, dorm accommodations will be available for a minimum price of INR 650/-per day, which covers lodging and meals. Accommodation requests must be submitted by October 10, 2024, at the latest.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Prof. R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras, said, “Skills development is a National movement to provide Indians with opportunities to develop potential to the fullest extent throughout their life, regardless of their prior experience. Through this movement, the skills, passion and contributions of every individual will drive India's next phase of development towards an advanced economy and inclusive society.”

Prof. R. Sarathi added, “This course aims to bridge the gap between idealized concepts learnt from the foundational courses in engineering and the real world. Our experience clearly indicates that there is a need to strengthen the skills needed in general engineering and to build an intuition in relation to that.  The contents of the training program for engineering students are identified through the skill gap between engineering curriculum and practicing engineer. Content of course is designed to cover the modules Modelling, Basic Manufacturing, Digital manufacturing and Entrepreneurship.”

About SWAYAM Plus

SWAYAM Plus is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and IIT Madras, launched in line with National Education Policy’s (NEP 2020) focus on promoting and encouraging employability-focused, skilling courses. It aims to build employable skills among graduates across sectors critical to India’s growth. The aim is also to align industry skills with academic courses, thereby bridging the gap.

