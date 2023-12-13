IIT Madras Surpasses Placement Goals Despite Cyclone Challenges

IIT Madras | File

Chennai: IIT Madras has successfully completed the first phrase of its December 2023 placement. During the placement period, IIT Madras encountered challenges due to cyclone Michaung but managed to successfully complete phase 1 after overcoming the obstacles.

The commencement of placements represented a significant achievement for IIT Madras, with a remarkable increase in the number of offers on the first day.

At the conclusion of the initial placement phase, there was a notable uptick in recruitment from the Core sector, as well as a considerable surge in global job offers for postgraduate students in comparison to the previous year.

IIT Madras

Median Salary Exceeded Rs.19 lakh

Reports indicate that the median salary for all offers extended by companies in Phase I exceeded Rs.19 lakh.

The placement procedure was conducted fairly and inclusively, with over 55% of the placed students coming from disadvantaged social and economic backgrounds.

IIT Madras

50% Students Secure Placements

IIT Madras has currently secured placements for approximately half of its students i.e. 50 per cent.

As the Institute gets ready for the next stage of the placement process, it warmly invites organizations seeking talented human resources to come to the campus and connect with the Placement and Internship office at the Career Pathway Centre of IIT Madras.

(The above data is provided by IIT Madras, The FPJ has not confirmed the figures independently)