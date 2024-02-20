IIT Madras Releases JAM 2024 Answer Key And Question Papers | Pixabay

The Joint Admission Test for Masters, or JAM 2024, answer key has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and can be found on their official website. The JAM answer key 2024 is available to all test takers on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Along with the preliminary answer key, question papers have been provided for the following subjects: biotechnology (BT), chemistry (CY), economics (EN), geology (GG), mathematics (MA), mathematical statistics (MS), and physics (PH).

The response sheets of candidates who took the exam for admission to the MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc PhD dual degree programs have been made public by the institute. IIT Madras will take into account criticisms of the interim solution guide.

The facility for the IIT JAM answer key challenge will be open from February 26 to 28.

Additionally, the institution has requested that candidates update their gender, category, and PwD category by February 24 at the latest. If they want to make changes to their JAM application form 2024, they will need to input their registration or enrollment number, password, and email address or cellphone number.

Click here to download - direct link

Visit jam.iitm.ac.in, the official website.

Select the "New!" link from the homepage. The master question papers and answer keys for JAM 2024 are now accessible.

Click on the pertinent topic that they want to review the answer key for in the next phase.

The question paper and answer key will show up on the screen.

Save a copy to your computer for later use.

Exam Pattern

There were three categories on the JAM question paper 2024: multiple-choice (MCQs), multiple-selection (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT). There were 60 questions altogether on each paper, and each question was worth 100 marks.