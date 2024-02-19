GATE 2024 Answer Key Released At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Challenge Window Open | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has recently made available the answer keys and question papers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Aspirants can obtain the GATE 2024 answer key PDFs for all papers from the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE 2024 answer key challenge will be available from February 22 to February 25, allowing candidates to raise objections to the initial answers during this time.

Candidates must pay a fee to contest the GATE 2024 answer key. Experts will assess the challenges, and a definitive answer key will be published. The GATE 2024 results will be formulated and announced on March 16 using the final answer key.

To download the GATE 2024 answer key:

Go to the official website

Click on the master question papers and answer keys link

Choose the relevant paper

Open the answer key PDF.

The GATE 2024 exam took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, at different exam centers across the country. Each exam day had two sessions: from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

GATE 2024 scores will enable students to pursue admission to postgraduate engineering programs offered by participating institutes.