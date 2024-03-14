IIT Madras Partners With VyVoxel To Offer AR/VR Programming Course For Future Tech Professionals

IIT Madras Partners With VyVoxel | IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation has announced a partnership with VyVoxel, an international company specializing in Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality (AR/VR/MR), to provide a course on AR/VR Programming. This course aims to equip students with the necessary skills to pursue a career in this advanced field. The announcement was made by the institute on March 14, 2024.

Paraphrased: The course is available in an online format and spans over a period of 60 hours. The deadline to apply for the initial group is March 31st, 2024. The first group will begin on April 1st, 2024. Since the course is conducted online, there are no limitations on the number of students that can be enrolled in each group.

Those interested can enroll through the following link - https://digitalskills.pravartak.org.in/course_details.php?courseID=95

Highlighting the need for this course, Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer, Digital Skills Academy - IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies, said, “AR and VR as a field is at a tipping point with hardware, software and technology adoption reaching critical mass. It is imperative now to create talent pools that can service industry needs in the coming years.”

According to experts in the market, the AR and VR industry is expected to expand and reach a value of USD 71.2 billion to USD 372.73 billion by 2032. This growth will be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) ranging from 23.2% to 39.8%. The implementation of VR simulations has been proven to be advantageous in remote collaboration, design visualization, and process optimization, leading to enhanced productivity in different sectors.

Additionally, VR simulations offer a safe and realistic environment for training medical professionals, enabling them to practice complex procedures and enhance their decision-making skills.

Developments in this domain encompass the emergence of headsets like the Meta Quest 3, the Apple Vision Pro, and others, along with the widespread integration of this technology in sectors like automotive, healthcare, retail, architecture, and e-commerce.

This course on AR and VR programming addresses the demand for skilled professionals in this field. It educates students on the process of creating, coding, and launching AR and VR applications for mobile devices (both Android and iOS), tablets, and headsets.