IIT Madras holds sports carnival for people with disabilities

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
Chennai: At the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) hosted a Sports Carnival for people with disabilities on December 11, 2022, called ‘Sports 4 All.’

The majority of the participants were playing sports for the first time in their lives.

A total of 214 participantsregistered from across India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and New Delhi, alongside the 255 caregivers/general public and 111 volunteers/students.

Disability rehabilitation professionals, innovators, and athletes took part in the event too.

The sports carnival aligned with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), which is observed annually on December 3rd.

