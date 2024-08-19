IIT Madras Gets ₹16.5 Crore Grant For Anatomy Lab From Power Finance Corporation

IIT Madras |

An anatomy lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been funded by the Power Finance Corporation, a central public sector undertaking, and the Institute.

A ₹16.5 crore CSR grant was used to establish this ground-breaking facility at the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology.

The goal of IIT Madras' Department of Medical Sciences and Technology is to create a venue for the interaction of engineering teams and medical professionals so that products are developed with a clear understanding of patients' specific needs, potential interactions between devices and treatments, and pre-existing medical conditions.

"It will be a significant boost for the department and will greatly enrich the learning experience for students in the BS Degree Programme in Medical Sciences and Engineering," the press release read.

IIT Madras |

The highlights of the PFC-Supported Anatomy Laboratory include:

First-of-Its-Kind in India: IIT Madras has created a dry anatomy lab that satisfies medical college requirements. This lab will offer a distinctive learning environment that will allow students to gain practical experience in anatomy, a field that has historically relied on more traditional methods.

Promoting Innovation: The establishment of this facility will inspire students to generate innovative and disruptive product ideas. PFC anticipates that having access to this state-of-the-art lab will encourage the creation of domestic goods, lowering the country's dependency on imports and boosting self-sufficiency in the medical industry.

Cutting-Edge Facility: Specifically for the ground-breaking BS Degree Program in Medical Sciences and Engineering, the lab is built to make use of and develop cutting-edge technology for efficient teaching and learning. This facility is an innovative step toward the integration of high-tech techniques into medical education at the undergraduate level.

Officials Address The Collaboration

Speaking on the occasion, Parminder Chopra, Chairperson and Managing Director, PFC, said, “We are proud to have been associated with this transformative project at IIT Madras. Our commitment extends beyond infrastructure financing; as a responsible corporate entity, we believe in enriching lives through our CSR initiatives and contributing to building a better society.

IIT Madras |

"This innovative first-of-its-kind Anatomy lab can be used to develop powerful medical devices and explore new technologies for monitoring and treatment. By applying engineering principles to medical knowledge, such research has the potential to revolutionise the healthcare sector,” she added.

Highlighting the impact that facilities can have on the nation, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “By integrating advanced technology with medical sciences, we are creating a unique platform for innovation that will propel the future of healthcare.”

Thanking the PFC for their contribution, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “We are deeply grateful to Power Finance Corporation Limited for their generous support in establishing this state-of-the-art UG Anatomy laboratory in the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, IIT Madras. This facility represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to blend medical sciences with engineering, providing our students with an unparalleled learning environment. This cutting edge infrastructure will pave the way for innovative medical education and research, fostering breakthroughs that will benefit society at large.”