IIT Madras fest Shaastra 2023 set to take place from January 26-29; details here

Chennai: Shaastra 2023, the annual technical festival of IIT Madras, is set to take place from 26-29th January. The festival, which began in 2003, is one of the largest and most renowned technical festivals in India, attracting students, professionals, and enthusiasts from all over the country.

The annual event is to feature a wide range of events, including technical workshops, competitions, lectures, and exhibits. This year’s theme is Spectral Splendours which as the name suggests is related to optics, the scientific study of light and sight. Shaastra 2023 will also feature several Spotlight Lectures from renowned experts in various fields. These lectures will cover a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, and more. The speakers will be sharing their insights and experiences with the Shaastra attendees.

One of the biggest events in Shaastra this year is the Space Tech Summit. Backed by industry-leading start-ups, Agnikul Cosmos and Galaxeye Space, the event features several reputed speakers from the top tier of ISRO and other major start-ups. The 4-day conference aims to bridge the gap between space academia, industry, and enthusiasts.

This year’s social campaign ‘Vastra’ aimed at boosting access to clothing, promoting responsible consumption and sustainable clothing, and educating people on the evils of fast fashion. As a part of Vastra, numerous donation drives and upcycling workshops in communities and institutions across Chennai have been conducted in collaboration with Goonj and several entities working towards sustainable fashion.

With a diverse range of events and activities, it is a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in technology and innovation to learn, network, and have fun.