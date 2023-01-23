IIT Madras's 1972 batch to sponsor research lab on Parkinson's disease

IIT Madras's 1972 batch | Twitter/@iitmadras

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology- Madras (IIT-M) is set to pour money into the establishment of ‘Parkinson’s Therapeutics Lab’ at the premier institute in order to encourage efforts to treat the disease.

As per the official release by IIT Madras, the batchmates donated Rs. 50 lakhs towards the institute's scholarship fund with the creation of the lab being a major boost to researchers Institute Biotechnology Departments’ Laboratory for Computational Neuroscience (CNS) lab to create a model of a brain region called ‘Basal Ganglia’ (BG) where the cell loss can lead to Parkinson’s Disease.

The research for Parkinson's at CNS Lab includes:

Research in basal ganglia and Parkinson’s disease

Model-based Clinical Applications for Parkinson’s Disease

Simulators for the action of Parkinson’s disease drugs like ‘LDopa’,

Deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease and

Aquantitative diagnostic system for Parkinson’s Disease.

"The CNS Lab is involved in developing systems-level models of various crucial brain systems. The ultimate goal of the CNS Lab is to create a whole brain model and use it to develop model-based therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and other brain disorders. Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors and/or rigidity of joints. Although Parkinson's disease cannot be cured, medications might significantly improve a patient's condition," stated the official release by IIT Madras.

