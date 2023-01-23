e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Madras's 1972 batch to sponsor research lab on Parkinson's disease

IIT Madras's 1972 batch to sponsor research lab on Parkinson's disease

As per the official release by IIT Madras, the batchmates donated Rs. 50 lakhs towards the institute's scholarship fund with the creation of the lab being a major boost to researchers Institute Biotechnology Departments’ Laboratory for Computational Neuroscience (CNS) lab

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
IIT Madras's 1972 batch | Twitter/@iitmadras
Follow us on

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology- Madras (IIT-M) is set to pour money into the establishment of ‘Parkinson’s Therapeutics Lab’ at the premier institute in order to encourage efforts to treat the disease.

As per the official release by IIT Madras, the batchmates donated Rs. 50 lakhs towards the institute's scholarship fund with the creation of the lab being a major boost to researchers Institute Biotechnology Departments’ Laboratory for Computational Neuroscience (CNS) lab to create a model of a brain region called ‘Basal Ganglia’ (BG) where the cell loss can lead to Parkinson’s Disease.

Read Also
IIT Madras holds sports carnival for people with disabilities
article-image

The research for Parkinson's at CNS Lab includes:

Research in basal ganglia and Parkinson’s disease

Model-based Clinical Applications for Parkinson’s Disease

Simulators for the action of Parkinson’s disease drugs like ‘LDopa’,

Deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease and

Aquantitative diagnostic system for Parkinson’s Disease.

"The CNS Lab is involved in developing systems-level models of various crucial brain systems. The ultimate goal of the CNS Lab is to create a whole brain model and use it to develop model-based therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and other brain disorders. Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors and/or rigidity of joints. Although Parkinson's disease cannot be cured, medications might significantly improve a patient's condition," stated the official release by IIT Madras.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MU postpones exams due to Maharashtra MLC elections; read details here

Mumbai: MU postpones exams due to Maharashtra MLC elections; read details here

Did Google, tech layoffs have any impact on IIT Placements?

Did Google, tech layoffs have any impact on IIT Placements?

IIT Madras's 1972 batch to sponsor research lab on Parkinson's disease

IIT Madras's 1972 batch to sponsor research lab on Parkinson's disease

Maharashtra: Students at 419 ITIs to get lessons in IPR

Maharashtra: Students at 419 ITIs to get lessons in IPR

NEET PG 2023: 'Delay exam by weeks, months,’ candidates flood twitter with #PostponeNEETPG2023;...

NEET PG 2023: 'Delay exam by weeks, months,’ candidates flood twitter with #PostponeNEETPG2023;...