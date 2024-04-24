IIT Madras Extends JAM Registration Deadline To April 29, Apply NOW!

IIT Madras | Facebook/@IITMadras

The deadline for submitting applications for admission through the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to April 29.

The dual MSc-PhD in Chemical and Molecular Biology programme offered by IIT Kharagpur has been dropped from JAM 2024, according to the most recent update from IIT Madras.

Read Also RTI Data Reveals 45% IIT Madras Students Might Not Get Placement In 2024

Admission to degrees including MSc, MSc Tech, MS Research, MSc-MTech dual degree, combined MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD dual degree in the participating institutes is based on JAM results. More than 2,000 spots at the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) will be filled in addition to IITs.

Scores from JAM 2024 will probably be utilised by a number of different institutions, including The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal), and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (IISER Pune).

In order to be considered for admission to the master's and doctoral programmes offered by IITs, candidates must complete the JAM admission application form 2024 via jam.iitm.ac.in, the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

Screening Process



Approximately 3,000 seats in IITs will be filled for the 2024–2025 academic year through the IIT JAM test 2024. The institute said that no further assessment procedures, including an interview or suitability test, would be carried out before making an admissions offer.

Important Dates



On May 31, the JAM initial admission list 2024 will be released, and by June 4, candidates will be able to pay to reserve a seat. In accordance with the previously disclosed schedule, the second admittance list will be released on June 12.